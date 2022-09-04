Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lots of clouds, a few brief showers and comfortable in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-09-04 08:01:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of clouds with a few rain showers today through Labor day
  • Highs mostly in the 80s with lows in the 60s the next seven-10 days
  • Ragweed pollen remains very high for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few, small and brief rain showers. N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few, small and brief rain showers. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few, small and brief rain showers. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph High: 82°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 65° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.