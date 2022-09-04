Lots of clouds, a few brief showers and comfortable in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of clouds with a few rain showers today through Labor day

Highs mostly in the 80s with lows in the 60s the next seven-10 days

Ragweed pollen remains very high for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few, small and brief rain showers. N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few, small and brief rain showers. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few, small and brief rain showers. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph High: 82°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 65° High: 85°

