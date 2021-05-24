Mainly dry today with the greatest storm chances this week on Tuesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible today, but most stay dry

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase on Tuesday and Thursday

Much cooler temperatures later this week with a pattern shift by early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms are likely by the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and even warmer. Mostly dry with an exception of a few stray showers or thunderstorms. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°

