Merry Christmas Forecast & A Look Into The Chiefs Forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A fast moving series of storm systems will affect us through Wednesday

Another warm up is likely Sunday and Tuesday

A major New Year's Storm has to be watched closely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today (Christmas Day): Merry Christmas. It won't be 72° like yesterday, but it is still a great weather day. Wind: Light northwest winds becoming calm. A great day for a walk with the dog & kids! High: 57°

Sunday: There will be periods of clouds. The chance of rain waits until later in the day, with less than a 20% chance at this moment. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 34° High: 58°

Chiefs Forecast: Tailgating will have a few breaks of sunshine with temperatures rising from the 40s into the 50s. Incredible for late December. It may warm all the way to near 60 degrees right after the game as a weak storm zips by. The chance of rain is less than 20%.

