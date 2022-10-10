Mild, breezy for Monday Night Football, then a chance of showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The weather will be fantastic for tailgating

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms after the game, mostly along I-44

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Great weather for Monday Night Football as temperatures will drop from the 70s to 60s. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Breezy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. The best chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will be across southern Missouri. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 62°

Tuesday: Windy with a chance for a round of mainly morning showers and a few thunderstorms. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 80°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Wind: NW to W 10-15 mph Low: 61° High: 72°

