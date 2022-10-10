Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild, breezy for Monday Night Football, then a chance of showers

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-10-10 06:40:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The weather will be fantastic for tailgating
  • Temperatures will warm into the low 80s
  • A weak disturbance will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms after the game, mostly along I-44

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Great weather for Monday Night Football as temperatures will drop from the 70s to 60s. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Breezy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. The best chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will be across southern Missouri. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 62°

Tuesday: Windy with a chance for a round of mainly morning showers and a few thunderstorms. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 80°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Wind: NW to W 10-15 mph Low: 61° High: 72°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.