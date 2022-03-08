More accumulating snow heads our way Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More clouds today with temperatures that will feel a little better; Highs in the 40s today and Wednesday

Cold air surges in Thursday and Friday accompanied with a round of accumulating snow

Expect travel delays/disruptions through the day Thursday and early Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and staying chilly. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 44°

Tonight: Clouds clear overnight and temperatures drop. Wind: S to N 5-10 mph. Low: 26°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, chilly and breezy. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. High: 42°

Thursday: Accumulating snow is likely. It arrives early in the morning and lasts for the majority of the day. Expect travel delays/disruptions. Wind: N-NE 15-20 mph. Low: 21° High: 25°

