More afternoon sunshine today, improving temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine, temperatures stay below normal

Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday

Chance of strong to severe storms Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds clear during our morning commute. Enjoy sunshine and calm breezes that make it feel warmer than it really is.

High: 53°

Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.

Low: 33°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A cold front stalls over the I-70 corridor keeping clouds and cooler temperatures around. Temperatures reach the 60s south of I-70.

High: 58°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

