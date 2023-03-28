More afternoon sunshine today, improving temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine, temperatures stay below normal
- Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday
- Chance of strong to severe storms Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Clouds clear during our morning commute. Enjoy sunshine and calm breezes that make it feel warmer than it really is.
High: 53°
Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.
Low: 33°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: A cold front stalls over the I-70 corridor keeping clouds and cooler temperatures around. Temperatures reach the 60s south of I-70.
High: 58°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
