More afternoon sunshine today, improving temperatures

A big warm up expected by the end of the week
and last updated 2023-03-28 06:22:22-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine, temperatures stay below normal
  • Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday
  • Chance of strong to severe storms Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds clear during our morning commute. Enjoy sunshine and calm breezes that make it feel warmer than it really is.
High: 53°
Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.
Low: 33°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A cold front stalls over the I-70 corridor keeping clouds and cooler temperatures around. Temperatures reach the 60s south of I-70.
High: 58°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

