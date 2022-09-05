Watch Now
More clouds, pleasant temperatures on this Labor Day

Highs stay slightly below average in the low 80s
and last updated 2022-09-05 06:05:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low clouds this morning with periods of sunshine by the afternoon
  • Temperatures feel nice in the low 80s today, heating up the rest of the week
  • Ragweed pollen remains very high for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Labor Day: Mostly cloudy during the morning then partly cloudy by the afternoon. A brief rain shower may develop in mid-Missouri, otherwise, staying dry. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Clearing sky and feeling nice. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Tuesday: A blend of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and even warmer. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 65° High: 87°

