More clouds, pleasant temperatures on this Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Low clouds this morning with periods of sunshine by the afternoon
- Temperatures feel nice in the low 80s today, heating up the rest of the week
- Ragweed pollen remains very high for awhile
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Labor Day: Mostly cloudy during the morning then partly cloudy by the afternoon. A brief rain shower may develop in mid-Missouri, otherwise, staying dry. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High: 82°
Tonight: Clearing sky and feeling nice. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 64°
Tuesday: A blend of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 85°
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and even warmer. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 65° High: 87°
