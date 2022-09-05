More clouds, pleasant temperatures on this Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Low clouds this morning with periods of sunshine by the afternoon

Temperatures feel nice in the low 80s today, heating up the rest of the week

Ragweed pollen remains very high for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Labor Day: Mostly cloudy during the morning then partly cloudy by the afternoon. A brief rain shower may develop in mid-Missouri, otherwise, staying dry. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Clearing sky and feeling nice. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Tuesday: A blend of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and even warmer. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 65° High: 87°

