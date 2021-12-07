More clouds, slight warmer today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of clouds, breezy and a bit warmer today

A decent warming trend begins Wednesday

The dry weather pattern continues

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 43°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 26°

Wednesday: Another warming trend begins after a cold start. The dry weather also continues! Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 52°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph Low: 45° High: 65°

