More clouds, slight warmer today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of clouds, breezy and a bit warmer today
- A decent warming trend begins Wednesday
- The dry weather pattern continues
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 43°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 26°
Wednesday: Another warming trend begins after a cold start. The dry weather also continues! Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 52°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph Low: 45° High: 65°
