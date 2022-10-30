Watch Now
More clouds today with a few sprinkles, a few light showers

Highs will run 10-20 degrees above average the next 5-7 days; average high is around 60°
and last updated 2022-10-30 08:04:24-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few sprinkles and a few light rain showers are possible today and tonight
  • Great weather for Halloween and trick-or-treating
  • Highs in the 70s for much of next week, next bigger rain chance is Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and rain showers. Better rain chances into Mid-Missouri. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and rain showers. Wind: N to W 5-10 mph. Low: 50°

Halloween: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 70°, temperatures near 60 for trick-or-treating

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 76°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. Low: 53° High: 74°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

