More clouds today with a few sprinkles, a few light showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few sprinkles and a few light rain showers are possible today and tonight

Great weather for Halloween and trick-or-treating

Highs in the 70s for much of next week, next bigger rain chance is Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and rain showers. Better rain chances into Mid-Missouri. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and rain showers. Wind: N to W 5-10 mph. Low: 50°

Halloween: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 70°, temperatures near 60 for trick-or-treating

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 76°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. Low: 53° High: 74°

