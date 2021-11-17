More clouds, windy & colder today, highs in the low 50s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Seasonal temperatures through the weekend
- Mostly dry through the weekend
- A storm may develop closer to Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 53°
Tonight: Clearing sky, less wind and colder. Wind: NW to W 5-15 mph Low: 30°
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 30° High: 48°
Friday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 29° High: 50°
