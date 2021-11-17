Watch
More clouds, windy & colder today, highs in the low 50s

2021-11-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonal temperatures through the weekend
  • Mostly dry through the weekend
  • A storm may develop closer to Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 53°

Tonight:  Clearing sky, less wind and colder. Wind: NW to W 5-15 mph Low: 30°

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 30° High: 48°

Friday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 29° High: 50°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

