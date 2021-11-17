More clouds, windy & colder today, highs in the low 50s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Seasonal temperatures through the weekend

Mostly dry through the weekend

A storm may develop closer to Thanksgiving KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 53° Tonight: Clearing sky, less wind and colder. Wind: NW to W 5-15 mph Low: 30° Thursday: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 30° High: 48° Friday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 29° High: 50° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.