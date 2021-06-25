More heavy rain and severe thunderstorms this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Major flash flooding is ongoing along 36-HWY this morning; Storms taper off after 6-7am but will see high water last for several hours after

Thunderstorms redevelop this afternoon, after 3pm, but will likely hit areas that got missed Thursday

Storms will most likely produce hail and strong damaging wind this afternoon

Heavy rain and storms nearby over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST :

Friday: This morning's extreme rain will slowly taper off to a cloudy sky in the early afternoon along with more heat and humidity. Thunderstorms regenerate after 3pm some of which may turn strong to severe. Luckily, the heavy rain should be positioned over areas that got missed Thursday. High: 86° Heat Index: 94-96°

Tonight: Periods of extreme rain continue and flash flooding will likely occur. Flash flood watches go until 7am Saturday. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 72°

Saturday: Continuous rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected for at least the first part of the day, slowly tapering off by the late afternoon. A few storms may be strong. Overall, temperatures turn much cooler as a front passes south. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 83°

Sunday: Most stay dry but a few lingering showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out. The severe risk stays low. Staying much cooler. Wind: W 5 mph. Low: 67° High: 82°

