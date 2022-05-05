More rain and thunderstorms today before a dry and very warm stretch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

1-3" of rain has already fallen south of I-70 & more is to come this afternoon and evening

The severe chances are low today but will have to monitor for flooding along streams/creeks and roads

Sunny and warmer days arrive by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: More rain and thunderstorms develop as a storm system rotates through, especially during the late afternoon and evening. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 62°

Tonight: Heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms gradually taper off. Watch for localized areas of flooding near streams/creeks. Staying mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: NE to NW 10-20 mph. Low: 52°

Friday: Rain ends early. Staying mostly cloudy and feeling a bit better, although highs are still below average. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 66°

Saturday: Finally...some GREAT spring weather to enjoy! Expect more sunshine and temperatures recovering into the 70s. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 66°

