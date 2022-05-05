Watch
Weather

Actions

More rain and thunderstorms today before a dry and very warm stretch

and last updated 2022-05-05 05:56:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 1-3" of rain has already fallen south of I-70 & more is to come this afternoon and evening
  • The severe chances are low today but will have to monitor for flooding along streams/creeks and roads
  • Sunny and warmer days arrive by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday:  More rain and thunderstorms develop as a storm system rotates through, especially during the late afternoon and evening. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 62°

Tonight: Heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms gradually taper off. Watch for localized areas of flooding near streams/creeks. Staying mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: NE to NW 10-20 mph. Low: 52°

Friday: Rain ends early. Staying mostly cloudy and feeling a bit better, although highs are still below average. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 66°

Saturday: Finally...some GREAT spring weather to enjoy! Expect more sunshine and temperatures recovering into the 70s. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 66°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.