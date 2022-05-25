Watch
Weather

Actions

More rain coming late this morning-early afternoon

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-05-25 07:16:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Next round of heavy rainfall begins late this morning or early afternoon
  • One more push of rainfall Thursday afternoon
  • Temperatures will jump into the 80s to near 90 this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sprinkles turning to showers late in the morning or early afternoon. There is a chance of a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Wind: S10-15 mph. Low: 56°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 63°

Friday: The sun returns and warmer. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 48° High: 78°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.