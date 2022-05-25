More rain coming late this morning-early afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Next round of heavy rainfall begins late this morning or early afternoon

One more push of rainfall Thursday afternoon

Temperatures will jump into the 80s to near 90 this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sprinkles turning to showers late in the morning or early afternoon. There is a chance of a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Wind: S10-15 mph. Low: 56°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 63°

Friday: The sun returns and warmer. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 48° High: 78°

