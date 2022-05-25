More rain coming late this morning-early afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Next round of heavy rainfall begins late this morning or early afternoon
- One more push of rainfall Thursday afternoon
- Temperatures will jump into the 80s to near 90 this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sprinkles turning to showers late in the morning or early afternoon. There is a chance of a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 68°
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Wind: S10-15 mph. Low: 56°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 63°
Friday: The sun returns and warmer. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 48° High: 78°
