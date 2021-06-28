More rounds of rain and storms over the next 3 days before drying out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected through Wednesday with the greatest chance along and east of I-35

Not a washout each day but some areas could experience additional flooding concerns over already saturated ground

Dry weather with cooler than average temperatures to look forward to for the 4th of July weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially along and east of I-35. Flash Flood Watch issued for areas southeast of KC. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: A few lingering showers or storms around. Most stay cloudy overnight. Wind: S-SW light. Low: 69°

Tuesday: More scattered showers and storms expected. Will have to monitor for additional flooding along already swollen rivers/creeks. Wind: S 5 mph. High: 81°

Wednesday: Even more scattered showers and storms expected. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 69° High: 82°

