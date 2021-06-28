More rounds of rain and storms over the next 3 days before drying out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- More rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected through Wednesday with the greatest chance along and east of I-35
- Not a washout each day but some areas could experience additional flooding concerns over already saturated ground
- Dry weather with cooler than average temperatures to look forward to for the 4th of July weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially along and east of I-35. Flash Flood Watch issued for areas southeast of KC. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. High: 80°
Tonight: A few lingering showers or storms around. Most stay cloudy overnight. Wind: S-SW light. Low: 69°
Tuesday: More scattered showers and storms expected. Will have to monitor for additional flooding along already swollen rivers/creeks. Wind: S 5 mph. High: 81°
Wednesday: Even more scattered showers and storms expected. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 69° High: 82°
