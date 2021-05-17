More rounds of rain and storms throughout the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few areas of light rain and drizzle this morning with some patchy dense fog developing

More scattered showers possible today and storms with the heaviest rain arriving Wednesday and Thursday

An additional 1-3"+ possible for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers off and on during the afternoon. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 73°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog developing. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph to calm. Low: 61°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 78°

Wednesday: Thunderstorms likely during the day. Some heavy downpours possible. Monitor local streams and creeks for flooding potential. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 64° High: 75°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

