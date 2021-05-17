More rounds of rain and storms throughout the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few areas of light rain and drizzle this morning with some patchy dense fog developing
- More scattered showers possible today and storms with the heaviest rain arriving Wednesday and Thursday
- An additional 1-3"+ possible for the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers off and on during the afternoon. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 73°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog developing. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph to calm. Low: 61°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 78°
Wednesday: Thunderstorms likely during the day. Some heavy downpours possible. Monitor local streams and creeks for flooding potential. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 64° High: 75°
