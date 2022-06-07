Watch
More rounds of thunderstorms are in the forecast

2022-06-07

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There is a chance of thunderstorms this morning & again after sunset
  • Monitoring the chance of strong to severe storms overnight as disturbance travels out of Nebraska & heads our way
  • Watching for another chance of rain that will arrive Thursday into Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: An area of rain and storms approach from the west & move in this morning. Should stay dry with more sunshine in the afternoon, even though can't rule out an isolated storm to develop. Better chance for a second round of rain to come after midnight tonight. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: Strong thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain, strong wind & hail are possible as a disturbance travels out of Nebraska. Wind: E-SE to N 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Storms clear early in the morning with lots of sunshine and a breeze in the afternoon. Humidity stays low. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Staying mostly dry. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 58° High: 82°

