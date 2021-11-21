More sun and breezy today, great football weather. GO CHIEFS!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy and cool today with increasing sunshine, good football weather. GO CHIEFS!

Chance of rain, perhaps a thunderstorm Wednesday PM/Night, mainly east of KC

No major cold air or big storm systems expected the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cool. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph High: 55°

Tonight: Clear this evening with some clouds increasing by morning. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph Low: 30°

Monday: AM clouds, PM sun and cool. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 50°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 36° High: 62°

Wednesday: 30% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly east of KC, windy. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 51° High: 60°

Outlook for Thanksgiving Day: Decreasing clouds, breezy and colder. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph Low: 34° High: 42°, 30s by evening with almost no wind

