More sun and less wind today, chance of rain showers tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Partly cloudy, warmer with less wind today

A period or two of rain showers tonight, 7 PM-5 AM, windy after midnight

Back to less wind and cool Sunday with less wind

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds this afternoon and cool. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 47°

Tonight: A period of showers this evening, 7-10 PM and again 1-5 AM. Wind: SW 5-15 mph increasing to NW 15-30 mph after midnight. Low: 38°, 45°-50° most of the night

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with decreasing wind. Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph. High: 46°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 38° High: 61°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

