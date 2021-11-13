Watch
Weather

Actions

More sun and less wind today, chance of rain showers tonight

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-11-13 08:13:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Partly cloudy, warmer with less wind today
  • A period or two of rain showers tonight, 7 PM-5 AM, windy after midnight
  • Back to less wind and cool Sunday with less wind

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds this afternoon and cool. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 47°

Tonight: A period of showers this evening, 7-10 PM and again 1-5 AM. Wind: SW 5-15 mph increasing to NW 15-30 mph after midnight. Low: 38°, 45°-50° most of the night

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with decreasing wind. Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph. High: 46°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 38° High: 61°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.