More sunshine and warm weather today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Expect great weather today and Wednesday

Increasing chance of rain on St. Patrick's day, likely not until evening, after the parade

Rain moves out Friday morning bringing some great weather in time for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds move out by the afternoon. Staying pleasant with less of a wind. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 66°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and cool. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 44°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 74°

Thursday (St. Patrick's Day): An increasing chance of rain by the evening and turning colder. It should be dry for the parade. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 65°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

