More sunshine and warm weather today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Expect great weather today and Wednesday
- Increasing chance of rain on St. Patrick's day, likely not until evening, after the parade
- Rain moves out Friday morning bringing some great weather in time for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Clouds move out by the afternoon. Staying pleasant with less of a wind. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 66°
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and cool. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 44°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 74°
Thursday (St. Patrick's Day): An increasing chance of rain by the evening and turning colder. It should be dry for the parade. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 65°
