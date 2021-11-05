More sunshine and warmer temperatures today, this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather today and into the weekend

Temperatures will be warming into the 60s, and possibly 70s this weekend

The next storm system is possible mid-next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A few clouds in the afternoon, but otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: South 10-25 mph. High: 58°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. South 5-10 mph. Low: 41°

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph. High: 65°

Sunday: Great weather for tailgating and the game with sunshine and warm weather. Wind: SSW 10-25 Low: 45° High: 71°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

