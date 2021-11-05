Watch
More sunshine and warmer temperatures today, this weekend

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-11-05 05:11:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather today and into the weekend
  • Temperatures will be warming into the 60s, and possibly 70s this weekend
  • The next storm system is possible mid-next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday:  A few clouds in the afternoon, but otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: South 10-25 mph. High: 58°

Tonight:  Mostly clear and mild. South 5-10 mph. Low: 41°

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph. High: 65°

Sunday: Great weather for tailgating and the game with sunshine and warm weather. Wind: SSW 10-25 Low: 45° High: 71°

