More sunshine and warmer temperatures today, this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today and into the weekend
- Temperatures will be warming into the 60s, and possibly 70s this weekend
- The next storm system is possible mid-next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A few clouds in the afternoon, but otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: South 10-25 mph. High: 58°
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. South 5-10 mph. Low: 41°
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph. High: 65°
Sunday: Great weather for tailgating and the game with sunshine and warm weather. Wind: SSW 10-25 Low: 45° High: 71°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.