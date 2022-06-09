Watch
More thunderstorms expected overnight

and last updated 2022-06-09 05:40:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice day today with increasing clouds, low humidity & light wind
  • Watching thunderstorms roll in again tonight; The severe chances are greatest over central and eastern Kansas
  • Storms out early Friday bringing drier & warmer weather this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A beautiful day with low humidity & calm winds. Clouds roll in later in the day with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Better chance of storms increase after 11pm. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Thunderstorms roll in from the north. The stronger/severe storms are most likely in central & eastern Kansas. Will mainly be watching for high wind & heavy rain. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Friday: Storms are out very early with a mostly to partly cloudy sky during the day. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warming up. A stray shower can't be completely ruled out. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 61° High: 83°

