More warmth but humidity stays comfortable today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

It warms up today but the lower humidity continues

The hot weather builds next week with our first possible heat wave of the season

Next chance for rain and storms shows up Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: Light. High: 90°

Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling nice. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 69°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 96°

Friday: Chance of a few thunderstorms in the morning & again in the evening. Otherwise, staying partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Wind: S 15-20 mph Low: 72° High: 93°

