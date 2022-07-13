Watch Now
More warmth but humidity stays comfortable today

Temperatures are rising the rest of the week
and last updated 2022-07-13 04:40:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It warms up today but the lower humidity continues
  • The hot weather builds next week with our first possible heat wave of the season
  • Next chance for rain and storms shows up Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: Light. High: 90°

Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling nice. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 69°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 96°

Friday: Chance of a few thunderstorms in the morning & again in the evening. Otherwise, staying partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Wind: S 15-20 mph Low: 72° High: 93°

