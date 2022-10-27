Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More wind and clouds today but the comfortable temperatures continue

Highs continue to run in the lower 60s through the weekend
and last updated 2022-10-27 04:54:13-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The great stretch of October weather lasts into next week
  • A storm will track south of KC and leave us dry tonight and tomorrow
  • A warm-up is in next weeks forecast with dry conditions likely for Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and breezy. An area of rain tracks way south and west of KC leaving us dry late today and tonight. Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph. High: 61°

Tonight:  Partly cloudy and not as windy. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 42°

Friday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Not very breezy. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High: 64°

Saturday: More sunshine and nice temperatures to start the weekend. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 40° High: 63°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.