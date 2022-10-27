More wind and clouds today but the comfortable temperatures continue

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The great stretch of October weather lasts into next week
- A storm will track south of KC and leave us dry tonight and tomorrow
- A warm-up is in next weeks forecast with dry conditions likely for Halloween
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and breezy. An area of rain tracks way south and west of KC leaving us dry late today and tonight. Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph. High: 61°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as windy. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 42°
Friday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Not very breezy. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High: 64°
Saturday: More sunshine and nice temperatures to start the weekend. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 40° High: 63°
