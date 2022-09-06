Morning dense fog to afternoon sunshine and warmth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Widespread dense fog lasts through the morning commute; Take your time on the roads!

The fog and low clouds will clear by the afternoon allowing temperatures to heat up quick

Rising temperatures to near 90° by Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A Dense Fog Advisory ends at 10am. The morning fog and low clouds will clear by the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Clear, calm and a bit cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Thursday: More sunshine and rising temperatures. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph Low: 63° High: 88°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

