Morning dense fog to afternoon sunshine and warmth

Widespread dense fog will impact the morning commute
and last updated 2022-09-06 06:29:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Widespread dense fog lasts through the morning commute; Take your time on the roads!
  • The fog and low clouds will clear by the afternoon allowing temperatures to heat up quick
  • Rising temperatures to near 90° by Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A Dense Fog Advisory ends at 10am. The morning fog and low clouds will clear by the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Clear, calm and a bit cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Thursday: More sunshine and rising temperatures. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph Low: 63° High: 88°

