Morning rain and thunderstorms south, cloudy and cool, chance of drizzle

and last updated 2021-10-23 07:58:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning rain & thunderstorms south this morning, then a chance of drizzle
  • Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight, some hail is possible
  • Chance of severe weather Sunday afternoon, best chance central Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of drizzle. Rain and thunderstorms 50-100 miles south this morning. A Wind: E 10-25 mph . High: 59°

Saturday Night: An increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after 9 PM. Very heavy rain and some hail is possible. A Wind: E 10-25 mph . Low: 58°

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms likely during the morning. We will be watching for the chance of severe weather during the afternoon. Wind: S 15-25 mph shifting to the west 15-25 mph. High: 74°, 50s evening

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: NW to NE 5-15 mph. Low: 43° High: 59°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

