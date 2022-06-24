Morning rain & storms will keep afternoon temperatures in the 80s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A stream of rain and storms heads our way during the morning commute
- Rain will taper off by the lunch hour and will temperatures stay seasonal in the 80s
- Isolated storms possible along a stronger summer front Saturday evening; Expect a big drop in temperatures Sunday in the 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms could slow down the early commute. Be prepare for wet roads through the lunch hour. Then, more late day sun and warm temps. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Staying warm and breezy. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. Low: 78°
Saturday: A very hot and humid day ahead of a strong front that passes through late in the day. There's an isolated chance of a few thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°
Sunday: A few lingering showers in the morning. Otherwise, staying cloudy and so much cooler. Enjoy! Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 67° High: 77°
