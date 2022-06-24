Morning rain & storms will keep afternoon temperatures in the 80s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A stream of rain and storms heads our way during the morning commute

Rain will taper off by the lunch hour and will temperatures stay seasonal in the 80s

Isolated storms possible along a stronger summer front Saturday evening; Expect a big drop in temperatures Sunday in the 70s



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms could slow down the early commute. Be prepare for wet roads through the lunch hour. Then, more late day sun and warm temps. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Staying warm and breezy. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. Low: 78°

Saturday: A very hot and humid day ahead of a strong front that passes through late in the day. There's an isolated chance of a few thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°

Sunday: A few lingering showers in the morning. Otherwise, staying cloudy and so much cooler. Enjoy! Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 67° High: 77°

