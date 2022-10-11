Watch Now
Morning showers and a few thunderstorms, mostly east of I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning rain and thunderstorms, mainly east of I-35
  • Windy, mostly dry and warm this afternoon
  • A second chance of rain and thunderstorms midnight to 9 a.m. tonight-Wednesday, all locations

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Windy with morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly east of I-35. Mostly dry this afternoon. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Windy and mild before midnight. An increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight for all locations. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 61°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 AM. Then, it will become sunny with less wind. A nice afternoon. Wind: NW to W 10-20 mph High: 72°

