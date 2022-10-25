Morning showers will make way for some sunshine later in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A new area of rain will clip parts of the area with the northwestern edge getting close to I-35 and KC
- Rain ends by the early afternoon with some late day sunshine expected
- Small chance of rain Thursday evening, otherwise, staying cool and dry the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning showers possible in KC with steady rain about 50 miles south and east of KC. Any rain ends by the early afternoon with some sun possible. Wind: N-NW 10-30 mph. High: 54°
Tonight: Clear, dry and chilly. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 39°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and a nice fall day. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 64°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible, mainly in the evening. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 44° High: 60°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.