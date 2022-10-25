Morning showers will make way for some sunshine later in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

A new area of rain will clip parts of the area with the northwestern edge getting close to I-35 and KC

Rain ends by the early afternoon with some late day sunshine expected

Small chance of rain Thursday evening, otherwise, staying cool and dry the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning showers possible in KC with steady rain about 50 miles south and east of KC. Any rain ends by the early afternoon with some sun possible. Wind: N-NW 10-30 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Clear, dry and chilly. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 39°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and a nice fall day. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 64°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible, mainly in the evening. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 44° High: 60°

