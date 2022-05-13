Morning storms will help cool temperatures down to the 80s this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and thunderstorms continue through 8-10am; Prepare for a soggy morning commute

Another round of storms could redevelop in the evening

Cooler and less humid air moves in in time for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms will slowly end by the late morning. Some sun will break through during the afternoon with more storms redeveloping in the evening. Wind: Shifts N-NW 10 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: Few storms are around, otherwise, partly cloudy and more refreshing. Wind: N-NW 5 mph. Low: 59°

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and not as hot or humid. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Sunday: More clouds and cooler temperatures. Rain and storms are possible in the morning and afternoon. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 74°

