Watch
Weather

Actions

Morning storms will help cool temperatures down to the 80s this afternoon

and last updated 2022-05-13 05:41:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms continue through 8-10am; Prepare for a soggy morning commute
  • Another round of storms could redevelop in the evening
  • Cooler and less humid air moves in in time for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms will slowly end by the late morning. Some sun will break through during the afternoon with more storms redeveloping in the evening. Wind: Shifts N-NW 10 mph. High: 84°

Tonight:  Few storms are around, otherwise, partly cloudy and more refreshing. Wind: N-NW 5 mph. Low: 59°

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and not as hot or humid. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Sunday: More clouds and cooler temperatures. Rain and storms are possible in the morning and afternoon. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 74°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.