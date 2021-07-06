Mostly sunny & hot today ahead of Wednesday's cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures continue to climb with highs today approaching 90
- First cold front of the week arrives Wednesday bringing scattered thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperature for the middle of the week
- The second front moves in Friday night/Saturday with several rounds of rain in the forecast over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying hot. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 90°
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 70°
Wednesday: A cold front moves through bringing the area scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph. High: 86°
Thursday: Great summer weather! Mostly sunny, warm and comfortable humidity. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 62° High: 85°
