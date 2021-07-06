Watch
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny & hot today ahead of Wednesday's cold front

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-06 05:42:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures continue to climb with highs today approaching 90
  • First cold front of the week arrives Wednesday bringing scattered thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperature for the middle of the week
  • The second front moves in Friday night/Saturday with several rounds of rain in the forecast over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying hot. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Wednesday: A cold front moves through bringing the area scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph. High: 86°

Thursday: Great summer weather! Mostly sunny, warm and comfortable humidity. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 62° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.