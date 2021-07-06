Mostly sunny & hot today ahead of Wednesday's cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures continue to climb with highs today approaching 90

First cold front of the week arrives Wednesday bringing scattered thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperature for the middle of the week

The second front moves in Friday night/Saturday with several rounds of rain in the forecast over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying hot. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Wednesday: A cold front moves through bringing the area scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph. High: 86°

Thursday: Great summer weather! Mostly sunny, warm and comfortable humidity. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 62° High: 85°

