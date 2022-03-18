Much colder today with temperatures in the 40s and off/on showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A slow moving storm system will keep rain around through the day, not ending until late tonight

Great weather by the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s

More rain and storms expected Monday - Wednesday of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain likely through the afternoon and evening. 1/4" to 1 1/2" of rain is expected. Staying windy and cold. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 41°

Tonight: Rain slowly clears around midnight from west to east. Clouds move out but the wind slowly calms down. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. Low: 32°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not as windy. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 63°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 40° High: 74°

