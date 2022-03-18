Much colder today with temperatures in the 40s and off/on showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A slow moving storm system will keep rain around through the day, not ending until late tonight
- Great weather by the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s
- More rain and storms expected Monday - Wednesday of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain likely through the afternoon and evening. 1/4" to 1 1/2" of rain is expected. Staying windy and cold. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 41°
Tonight: Rain slowly clears around midnight from west to east. Clouds move out but the wind slowly calms down. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. Low: 32°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not as windy. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 63°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 40° High: 74°
