Much cooler air settles into Kansas City this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of clouds expected today and throughout the week

Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees below average all week with highs staying in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s

Next chance of rain shows up Friday and Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 36°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and staying cool. Not as breezy. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 58°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool as high temperatures remain about 10 degrees below average. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 56°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

