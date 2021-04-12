Watch
Much cooler air settles into Kansas City this week

and last updated 2021-04-12 05:37:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of clouds expected today and throughout the week
  • Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees below average all week with highs staying in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s
  • Next chance of rain shows up Friday and Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 36°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and staying cool. Not as breezy. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 58°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool as high temperatures remain about 10 degrees below average. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 56°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

