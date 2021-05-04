Much cooler this week with a few chances of rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few passing showers are possible this morning, otherwise, clouds gradually clear and temperatures stay cool

Overnight lows this week fall to the 40s

More rain in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and again Friday-Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A few showers possible through 10am, otherwise, clouds slowly clear and the temperatures stay cool. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: N 10-15 mph Low: 41°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers by late afternoon/evening. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 66°

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 66°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

