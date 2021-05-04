Much cooler this week with a few chances of rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few passing showers are possible this morning, otherwise, clouds gradually clear and temperatures stay cool
- Overnight lows this week fall to the 40s
- More rain in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and again Friday-Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: A few showers possible through 10am, otherwise, clouds slowly clear and the temperatures stay cool. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 64°
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: N 10-15 mph Low: 41°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers by late afternoon/evening. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 66°
Thursday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 66°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.