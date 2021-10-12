Much nicer weather Tuesday, storms coming tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES



Much nicer weather for Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s

Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night-Wednesday morning and later Thursday into Friday

Great fall weather for the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and warmer. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 76°

Tuesday Night: Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 62°

Wednesday: Morning rain and thunderstorms followed by some afternoon sun. Wind: SW 15-25 to W 5-15 mph High: 75°

Thursday: A chance of rain and some thunderstorms, especially later in the day and at night. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 53° High: 70°

