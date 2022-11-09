Near record breaking warmth today before a cold blast arrives Thursday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing sun today with highs approaching the record high of 78°

A line of rain and thunderstorms develops along and behind a strong cold front Thursday afternoon & evening

Dropping temperatures Thursday afternoon with the bitter cold sticking around through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sun breaks through the clouds late in the day. The wind also turns gusty. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 78° (Record 78° from 1999)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm ahead of a strong cold front. Wind: S 15-35 mph. Low: 64°

Thursday: A cold front arrives around lunch bringing an area of rain and thunderstorms with it. The rain sticks around into the evening as temperatures drop quickly. Prepare for strong wind gusts. Wind: S to NW 20-40 mph. High: 68°, dropping to 50° by 4pm

Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 25° High: 38°

