Near record warmth today, increasing chance of thunderstorms Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

High clouds with more wind today and a near record high

A strong storm system will be developing this weekend and impacting us Sunday night into Monday; This brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms during the Bills vs. Chiefs game

Rain and thunderstorms end Monday with a second storm system arrives Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy (high clouds that the sun shines through), very warm and windy. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 88° Record: 90° (1963)

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with decreasing wind. Wind: S-SW 15-25 to 5-15 mph mph. Low: 66°

Sunday & Sunday Night Football: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorm chances increasing after 4-5 PM. The chance of rain during tailgating is 30% and during the game it rises to 60%. This is not set yet. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 80°

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms end by afternoon with some sun before it sets. Much cooler and breezy. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 55° High: 67°

