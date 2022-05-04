Next round of heavy rain arrives this evening and overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The next storm will bring rain to the area late this afternoon & evening
- Thunderstorms and heavy rain look likely overnight into Thursday morning; A few stronger storms may develop Thursday afternoon
- Sunny and warmer days arrive by the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain during the late afternoon. A few heavy thunderstorms are possible overnight. Wind: E- SE 10-20 mph. High: 59°
Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely overnight with periods of heavy rain and possible localized flooding. Wind: E-10-25 mph. Low: 54°
Thursday: The first round of rain and storms taper off in the morning with another round developing in the late afternoon. Storms late in the day have a potential for severe weather. Otherwise, there is a window of dry time between each round. Wind: E to NE 10-20 mph. High: 65°
Friday: Mostly cloudy and staying cooler than average. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 52° High: 64°
