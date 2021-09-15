Watch
Nice day today with a warm up by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning patchy fog will lead to lots of sunshine this afternoon
  • Very nice with lower humidity today, but heating up quick by the end of the week
  • A break in the heat is expected by mid next week when a stronger front passes through

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning patchy fog leading to abundant afternoon sun. Pleasant temperatures and lower humidity. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Thursday: Mainly sunny and warming up with slightly more humidity. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 85°

Friday: Mostly sunny skies and heating up. Wind: S 5-15 mph Low: 68° High: 88°

