Nice fall day in Kansas City, storms coming this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A dip into the 30s is expected by morning in many spots

A storm system will be approaching KC this weekend with some strong thunderstorms possible

There is still no winter weather in sight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: There is a chance of a light frost of freeze over northern Missouri. A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph High: 67°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet. Low: 49°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a 20% of a shower around sunset. Wind: ESE 5-10mph . High: 63°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be strong. South winds 10-20 mph. High: 74°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

