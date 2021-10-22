Watch
Weather

Actions

Nice fall day in Kansas City, storms coming this weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-10-22 05:36:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A dip into the 30s is expected by morning in many spots
  • A storm system will be approaching KC this weekend with some strong thunderstorms possible
  • There is still no winter weather in sight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: There is a chance of a light frost of freeze over northern Missouri. A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph  High: 67°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet. Low: 49°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a 20% of a shower around sunset. Wind: ESE 5-10mph . High: 63°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be strong. South winds 10-20 mph. High: 74°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.