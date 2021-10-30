Nice fall weather today, breezy and cooler Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

100% sunshine and a light wind today

There is a cold front that will move through Saturday night, increasing wind, no rain

Trick or treat? It will be dry for Halloween, so I guess that means it is a treat. The tricks begin Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Super Saturday! Sunny & warmer with a light breeze. Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. High: 61°

Tonight: A cold front comes through around midnight. It will be clear to partly cloudy with the front. Wind: SW 5 increasing to N-NW 15-25 mph along and behind the front. Low: 41°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little breezy after a cold front. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 55°, 40s and dry with less wind for trick or treating

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few rain showers possible. Wind: Almost none. Low: 40° High: 45°, 40s with a few sprinkles possible for Monday Night Football

