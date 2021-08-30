Nice start to the week with clouds and isolated storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A couple of isolated storms are possible this afternoon, otherwise, most stay dry until early Tuesday
- Pleasant start to the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday
- Highs return to the 90s by Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with seasonal temperatures. An isolated afternoon storm is possible. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible in northern Missouri before sunrise. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 69°
Tuesday: A weakening area of thunderstorms will track southeast into the area early in the day. A few may linger into the early afternoon. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 83°
Wednesday: Lots of afternoon sunshine and very nice. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 85°
