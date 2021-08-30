Nice start to the week with clouds and isolated storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A couple of isolated storms are possible this afternoon, otherwise, most stay dry until early Tuesday

Pleasant start to the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday

Highs return to the 90s by Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with seasonal temperatures. An isolated afternoon storm is possible. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible in northern Missouri before sunrise. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 69°

Tuesday: A weakening area of thunderstorms will track southeast into the area early in the day. A few may linger into the early afternoon. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 83°

Wednesday: Lots of afternoon sunshine and very nice. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

