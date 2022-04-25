Nice start to the week with sunshine & pleasant temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Today through Wednesday will have lots of sunshine & comfortable temperatures

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday night-Saturday

Pollen levels expected to be high for the next four days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler and breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold as the winds die down. A freeze warning & frost advisory in place until 9am. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 35°

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and warming up after such a cold start. Wind: Calm to S 5 mph. High: 66°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with breezy conditions. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 45° High: 76°

