Nice start to the week with sunshine & pleasant temps

and last updated 2022-04-25 04:44:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today through Wednesday will have lots of sunshine & comfortable temperatures
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday night-Saturday
  • Pollen levels expected to be high for the next four days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler and breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold as the winds die down. A freeze warning & frost advisory in place until 9am. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 35°

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and warming up after such a cold start. Wind: Calm to S 5 mph. High: 66°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with breezy conditions. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 45° High: 76°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

