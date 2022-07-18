Nice summer weather today ahead of high heat Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

It hasn't been 100° at KCI Airport since July 12, 2018

If it doesn't hit 100 Tuesday it likely will by next weekend

There isn't a chance of rain in sight at the moment

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny, very warm and humid. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°

Tuesday: Dangerous heat is possible as we may reach 100°, officially, for the first time since July 12, 2018. Mostly sunny. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 100°

Wednesday: Slightly cooler under a mostly sunny sky. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 72° High: 93°

