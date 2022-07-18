Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice summer weather today ahead of high heat Tuesday in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-07-18 06:06:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It hasn't been 100° at KCI Airport since July 12, 2018
  • If it doesn't hit 100 Tuesday it likely will by next weekend
  • There isn't a chance of rain in sight at the moment

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny, very warm and humid. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°

Tuesday: Dangerous heat is possible as we may reach 100°, officially, for the first time since July 12, 2018. Mostly sunny. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 100°

Wednesday: Slightly cooler under a mostly sunny sky. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 72° High: 93°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.