Nice weather as we ring in 2023!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs in the 50s for the New Year's weekend
- Tracking rain and possible thunderstorms Monday, the second day of 2023
- Temperatures will be up and down the next 7-10 days, but much less dramatic than last week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A brief morning shower or sprinkle. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and a nice ending to 2022. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 54°, 40s with a light wind for the evening and midnight.
Tonight: HAPP NEW YEAR! Partly cloudy and calm as we ring in the new year. Low: 38° Wind: Almost none
Sunday: Hello 2023! Partly cloudy and mild start to the New Year. Chiefs' kickoff temperature 53°.High: 56°
Monday: A good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 44° High: 60°
