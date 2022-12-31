Watch Now
Nice weather as we ring in 2023!

and last updated 2022-12-31 08:07:27-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 50s for the New Year's weekend
  • Tracking rain and possible thunderstorms Monday, the second day of 2023
  • Temperatures will be up and down the next 7-10 days, but much less dramatic than last week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A brief morning shower or sprinkle. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and a nice ending to 2022. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 54°, 40s with a light wind for the evening and midnight.

Tonight: HAPP NEW YEAR! Partly cloudy and calm as we ring in the new year. Low: 38° Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Hello 2023! Partly cloudy and mild start to the New Year. Chiefs' kickoff temperature 53°.High: 56°

Monday: A good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 44° High: 60°

