Nice weather as we ring in 2023!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 50s for the New Year's weekend

Tracking rain and possible thunderstorms Monday, the second day of 2023

Temperatures will be up and down the next 7-10 days, but much less dramatic than last week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A brief morning shower or sprinkle. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and a nice ending to 2022. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 54°, 40s with a light wind for the evening and midnight.

Tonight: HAPP NEW YEAR! Partly cloudy and calm as we ring in the new year. Low: 38° Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Hello 2023! Partly cloudy and mild start to the New Year. Chiefs' kickoff temperature 53°.High: 56°

Monday: A good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 44° High: 60°

