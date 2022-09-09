Nice weather Friday, some rain this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another great morning is in Red Friday's forecast
- A cold front will arrive late Saturday with some rain
- Cooler to end this weekend, near 90 by next
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A sunny and very warm day while the humidity stays manageable. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 88°
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph. Low: 62°
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a 60% chance of rain by evening. The temperatures will drop by 5 PM with the wind shifting to the north at 10-25 mph. Low: 64° High: 81°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 55° High: 77°
