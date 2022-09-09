Nice weather Friday, some rain this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Another great morning is in Red Friday's forecast

A cold front will arrive late Saturday with some rain

Cooler to end this weekend, near 90 by next

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A sunny and very warm day while the humidity stays manageable. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph. Low: 62°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a 60% chance of rain by evening. The temperatures will drop by 5 PM with the wind shifting to the north at 10-25 mph. Low: 64° High: 81°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 55° High: 77°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

