Nice weather Friday, some rain this weekend

and last updated 2022-09-09 05:47:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another great morning is in Red Friday's forecast
  • A cold front will arrive late Saturday with some rain
  • Cooler to end this weekend, near 90 by next

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A sunny and very warm day while the humidity stays manageable. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph. Low: 62°

Saturday:  Increasing clouds with a 60% chance of rain by evening. The temperatures will drop by 5 PM with the wind shifting to the north at 10-25 mph. Low: 64° High: 81°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 55° High: 77°

