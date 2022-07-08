Not as hot today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds give way to afternoon sunshine, not as hot by afternoon

Low humidity but still warm this weekend

Temperatures bounce around from the 80s to 90s over the next 10 days, low rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A mostly cloudy start with sunshine breaking out by early afternoon. Wind: NW 5-15 mph High: 87° Heat Index: 90°-95°

Tonight: A mostly clear start but turning cloudy overnight. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 71°

Saturday: Morning clouds will break up into a beautiful summer day. Wind: NE 5-15 mph High: 84°

Sunday: Mostly sunny with warmer temperatures and a little humid by evening. Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 66° High: 84°

