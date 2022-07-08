Not as hot today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds give way to afternoon sunshine, not as hot by afternoon
- Low humidity but still warm this weekend
- Temperatures bounce around from the 80s to 90s over the next 10 days, low rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A mostly cloudy start with sunshine breaking out by early afternoon. Wind: NW 5-15 mph High: 87° Heat Index: 90°-95°
Tonight: A mostly clear start but turning cloudy overnight. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 71°
Saturday: Morning clouds will break up into a beautiful summer day. Wind: NE 5-15 mph High: 84°
Sunday: Mostly sunny with warmer temperatures and a little humid by evening. Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 66° High: 84°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.