Not quite as cold on Monday in Kansas City

and last updated 2022-01-10 06:36:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not quite as cold today, lighter wind speeds
  • Comfortable conditions Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the 50s
  • Maybe some light wintry weather Friday night, overall low precipitation chances the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 42°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 22°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and continued warmer. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. High: 55°

Wednesday: More sunshine with mild temperatures continuing. Low: 29° High: 53°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

