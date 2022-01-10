Not quite as cold on Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Not quite as cold today, lighter wind speeds

Comfortable conditions Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the 50s

Maybe some light wintry weather Friday night, overall low precipitation chances the next week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 42° Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 22° Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and continued warmer. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. High: 55° Wednesday: More sunshine with mild temperatures continuing. Low: 29° High: 53° Get more updates from our weather team:

