Not quite as cold on Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Not quite as cold today, lighter wind speeds
- Comfortable conditions Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the 50s
- Maybe some light wintry weather Friday night, overall low precipitation chances the next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 42°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 22°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and continued warmer. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. High: 55°
Wednesday: More sunshine with mild temperatures continuing. Low: 29° High: 53°
