Watch
Weather

Actions

Not quite as cold, windy Friday in Kansas City

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-01-07 06:38:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not as cold Friday, highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens
  • Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning, especially south of I-70
  • Much warmer and sunny weather next week with highs in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: High overcast conditions at times with temperatures not quite as cold. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 27°

Tonight: Increasing low clouds with temperatures rising into the upper 20s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with some drizzle or freezing drizzle possible in the morning. More light rain again later in the evening. Wind: S 5-10, Gusts 20mph. High: 40°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 34°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.