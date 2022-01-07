Not quite as cold, windy Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as cold Friday, highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens

Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning, especially south of I-70

Much warmer and sunny weather next week with highs in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: High overcast conditions at times with temperatures not quite as cold. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 27°

Tonight: Increasing low clouds with temperatures rising into the upper 20s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with some drizzle or freezing drizzle possible in the morning. More light rain again later in the evening. Wind: S 5-10, Gusts 20mph. High: 40°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 34°

