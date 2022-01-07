Not quite as cold, windy Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Not as cold Friday, highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens
- Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning, especially south of I-70
- Much warmer and sunny weather next week with highs in the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: High overcast conditions at times with temperatures not quite as cold. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 27°
Tonight: Increasing low clouds with temperatures rising into the upper 20s.
Saturday: Cloudy skies with some drizzle or freezing drizzle possible in the morning. More light rain again later in the evening. Wind: S 5-10, Gusts 20mph. High: 40°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 34°
