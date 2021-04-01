Menu

Final day of below average temperatures before a warm up begins

and last updated 2021-04-01 06:23:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9am this morning as a hard freeze is possible with temperatures dropping to the 20s
  • Below average once again this afternoon but luckily the wind stays light
  • Warmer weather will return tomorrow and the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Thursday: After a frosty start, with temperatures recovering to the mid 50s this afternoon. Luckily, expecting lots of sun and a light wind. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 34°

Friday: Sunny and much warmer weather returns! The wind also picks up. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 67°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. A beautiful day! Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 75°

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

