Final day of below average temperatures before a warm up begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9am this morning as a hard freeze is possible with temperatures dropping to the 20s
- Below average once again this afternoon but luckily the wind stays light
- Warmer weather will return tomorrow and the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Thursday: After a frosty start, with temperatures recovering to the mid 50s this afternoon. Luckily, expecting lots of sun and a light wind. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 54°
Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 34°
Friday: Sunny and much warmer weather returns! The wind also picks up. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 67°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. A beautiful day! Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 75°
