Final day of below average temperatures before a warm up begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9am this morning as a hard freeze is possible with temperatures dropping to the 20s

Below average once again this afternoon but luckily the wind stays light

Warmer weather will return tomorrow and the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Thursday: After a frosty start, with temperatures recovering to the mid 50s this afternoon. Luckily, expecting lots of sun and a light wind. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 34°

Friday: Sunny and much warmer weather returns! The wind also picks up. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 67°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. A beautiful day! Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 75°

