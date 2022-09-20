Watch Now
1 more day of the record-breaking heat before a fall change

Temperatures approach 100° today, dropping 40° by Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more very hot day today with highs in the upper 90s to near 100
  • A strong cold front arrives Wednesday with falling temperatures by the late afternoon
  • Rain stays north Wednesday with a better chance expected Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another very hot day under a sunny sky. The breeze will help a bit. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 100° (Record: 95°, 1948)

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 76°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong fall front moves through. Temperatures go from the 80s to the 60s during the late afternoon and evening. Watch for scattered showers, mainly across northern Missouri as well. Wind: W to N-NE 15-25 mph. High: 83°, 90s south, 60s/70s north

Thursday: Fall begins at 8:04 PM! It will feel like fall with much cooler temperatures and light rain around. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 56° High: 60°

